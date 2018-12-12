Watch: Sugar Plum Icee
Check out the SUGAR PLUM ICEE at Target.
December 12, 2018
Categories:
The cafes at Target stores are selling Sugar Plum Icees for Christmas.
It’s the most --magical-- time of the year! #SugarPlumICEE #December @target
A post shared by Official_ICEE_Co... (@official_icee_co) on
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
12 Dec
U.S. BANK Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo Saint Louis Zoo
12 Dec
Jolly Trolley Llywelyn's Pub
15 Dec
Pet-acular Holiday Bazaar Purina Farms
16 Dec
Pet-acular Holiday Bazaar Purina Farms
21 Dec
Jolly Trolley Llywelyn's Pub