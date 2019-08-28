Watch: SToK Cold Brew's "Quit Your Job And Follow Your Passion" Contest
A coffee company wants to give you $30,000 so you can quit your job and follow your passion.
August 28, 2019
A coffee company called SToK Cold Brew is holding a contest where they're going to give three people $30,000 to quit or take a break from their job and follow their dream for a month.
If you're interested, you have to tell them in 300 words or less what you'd do with the money. The deadline is Monday and the website is QuitYourJobAndGetStoked.com.