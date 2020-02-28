Watch: St. Louis Bread Company's Unlimited Coffee Subscription

You can now get an UNLIMITED coffee subscription at St. Louis Bread Company.

February 28, 2020
Tim Convy


St. Louis Bread Company (known nationally as Panera) just announced a new monthly subscription plan for COFFEE.  For $9 a month, you can roll into any Panera at any time and get a hot or iced coffee.

If you get a lot of coffee at Bread Co., or there's one near where you live or work, it could be a great deal since one cup of coffee there is $2.39. 

