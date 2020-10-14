Watch: Sour Patch Kids Wants To Bring 'Reverse Trick-Or-Treating' To Your Town
Sour Patch Kids wants to come to YOUR TOWN and GIVE YOU CANDY this Halloween!
The makers of Sour Patch Kids are bringing some "reverse trick-or-treating" to a dozen cities this Halloween. They're planning to show up at people's homes and drop off candy. And they'll roll through one city in a special car shaped like a jack-o'-lantern. They haven't chosen the 12 cities yet. So there's still time to nominate YOUR city on social media.