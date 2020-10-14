Watch: Sour Patch Kids Wants To Bring 'Reverse Trick-Or-Treating' To Your Town

Sour Patch Kids wants to come to YOUR TOWN and GIVE YOU CANDY this Halloween!

October 14, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
Sour Patch Kids

(Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

The makers of Sour Patch Kids are bringing some "reverse trick-or-treating" to a dozen cities this Halloween.  They're planning to show up at people's homes and drop off candy.  And they'll roll through one city in a special car shaped like a jack-o'-lantern.  They haven't chosen the 12 cities yet.  So there's still time to nominate YOUR city on social media. 

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Sour Patch Kids
reverse
trick-or-treating
your
town
wants
bring
Jen
Tim
The Wake Up
Wake Up