Watch: Reese's Creates World's Biggest Candy Bar

Reese's has broken the world record for largest candy bar which Snickers set just a few weeks ago.

-- Repost from @guinnessworldrecords • The nature of record-breaking is quite competitive, that's why we're not surprised that just after Snickers broke the record for the largest chocolate nut bar, @Reese's has taken that title with their Take 5 bar! Adding pretzels, caramel, and peanut butter to reflect the ingredients of the standard size Take 5 candy, they broke the record by a staggering 1,215 pounds, bringing the final total to be 5,943 pounds. Reese's wanted to make a splash in their advertising spot for Sunday's big game – so they felt the only way to do this was to literally "go big". They definitely succeeded!