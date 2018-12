Popeyes just created an "Emotional Support Chicken"... Which is a chicken-shaped box to help you carry fried chicken onto a flight.

Sorry, Fido. Popeyes #EmotionalSupportChicken doesn’t bark on the plane. (Available in the Philadelphia airport on 12/18.) pic.twitter.com/vWyBWq4PTe — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) December 18, 2018