Watch: Popeyes' "Bring Your Own Bun" Plan
Popeyes says you can BRING YOUR OWN BUN to make a chicken sandwich.
September 13, 2019
Popeyes is all sold out of its ridiculously popular chicken sandwiches. So they just tweeted a new plan: Bring Your Own Bun.
Just go to a store, order their three-piece chicken tenders, then slap them right on your own bun. Sure, you won't have the mayo, or pickles, or the right flavor. But you'll be able to eat a chicken sandwich from Popeyes.
Try our new BYOB! It’s basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun… Really it’s just three tenders… pic.twitter.com/9jOFyfdae4— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) September 12, 2019