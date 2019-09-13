Watch: Popeyes' "Bring Your Own Bun" Plan

Popeyes says you can BRING YOUR OWN BUN to make a chicken sandwich.

September 13, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Popeyes is all sold out of its ridiculously popular chicken sandwiches.  So they just tweeted a new plan:  Bring Your Own Bun.

Just go to a store, order their three-piece chicken tenders, then slap them right on your own bun.  Sure, you won't have the mayo, or pickles, or the right flavor.  But you'll be able to eat a chicken sandwich from Popeyes.

