Fans of the Phillies know how their mascot the Phanatic always drives around between innings, shooting hot dogs into the stands out of a gun. On Monday night a flying hot dog hit a fan right between the eyes, and left her face all busted up. Her name is Kathy McVay, and she's not going to sue because she loves the team too much.

Video of Phillies fan injured by Phanatic's flying hot dog