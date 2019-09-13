Watch: Oreo's Mystery Flavor Promotion

Oreo's MYSTERY FLAVOR is coming Monday, and...

September 13, 2019
Back in June, Oreo announced they'd be running another MYSTERY FLAVOR promotion.  They did it a few years ago, and everyone immediately knew the flavor was Fruity Pebbles.

Oreo just announced the new mystery flavor will hit stores on Monday, and if you guess it correctly at MysteryOreo.com, you'll be entered to win $50,000. 

