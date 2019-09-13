Watch: Oreo's Mystery Flavor Promotion
Oreo's MYSTERY FLAVOR is coming Monday, and...
September 13, 2019
Back in June, Oreo announced they'd be running another MYSTERY FLAVOR promotion. They did it a few years ago, and everyone immediately knew the flavor was Fruity Pebbles.
Oreo just announced the new mystery flavor will hit stores on Monday, and if you guess it correctly at MysteryOreo.com, you'll be entered to win $50,000.
#ad @OREO asked me to try to solve the #MysteryOreo, now tagging in @terrycrews. Have what it takes to figure out the flavor when it hits shelves on 9/16? Learn more & submit your guess for a chance to win at https://t.co/170PLOrjjT. No purchase necessary to enter. #sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/k1Of97JJsv— Gaten Matarazzo (@GatenM123) September 12, 2019