Watch: Oprah Winfrey Reveals What She Wants For Her Last Meal

Oprah Winfrey has revealed what she wants for her last meal, and her whole last week. She said, quote, "Pasta. And if we're going to choose my [whole> last week, they'd all be pastas." Specifically, she prefers them cooked in a skillet.

Yesterday, she even shared a video of her making one of the frozen skillets. She had some wine while she did it, and said she was "cooking dinner for Stedman."