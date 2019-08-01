Watch: Oprah Winfrey Reveals What She Wants For Her Last Meal

Here's what Oprah Winfrey wants for her last meal.

August 1, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey has revealed what she wants for her last meal, and her whole last week.  She said, quote, "Pasta.  And if we're going to choose my [whole> last week, they'd all be pastas."  Specifically, she prefers them cooked in a skillet.

Yesterday, she even shared a video of her making one of the frozen skillets.  She had some wine while she did it, and said she was "cooking dinner for Stedman." 

Yes I have a chef but he doesn't work every day, so when I’m in the kitchen I like to get in and OUT. Here’s my quick fix: my new @othatsgood frozen skillets. It takes less than 10 minutes to make and dinner’s ready! Head over to the link in my bio or othatsgood.com to find a store near you #OThatsGoodPartner

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

Courtney & Company

