Watch: Oprah Winfrey Reveals What She Wants For Her Last Meal

Here's what Oprah Winfrey wants for her last meal.
August 1, 2019
Oprah Winfrey has revealed what she wants for her last meal, and her whole last week. She said, quote, "Pasta. And if we're going to choose my [whole> last week, they'd all be pastas." Specifically, she prefers them cooked in a skillet.
Yesterday, she even shared a video of her making one of the frozen skillets. She had some wine while she did it, and said she was "cooking dinner for Stedman."
Yes I have a chef but he doesn't work every day, so when I’m in the kitchen I like to get in and OUT. Here’s my quick fix: my new @othatsgood frozen skillets. It takes less than 10 minutes to make and dinner’s ready! Head over to the link in my bio or othatsgood.com to find a store near you #OThatsGoodPartner