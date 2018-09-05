Watch: The Newest "Bachelor"
Colton Underwood is the new "Bachelor".
ABC has spoken, and your new "Bachelor" is Colton Underwood He was on Becca Kuffrin's season of "The Bachelorette", then he did Season 5 of "Bachelor in Paradise".
Underwood played pro football for the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Diego Chargers. Oh, and he's a 26-year-old VIRGIN, which is a first in "Bachelor" history.
Colton's season kicks off in January.
