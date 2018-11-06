Watch: Naming 27 Cheeses In 30 Seconds
Check out a woman who can name 27 DIFFERENT CHEESES in only 30 seconds.
November 6, 2018
The Milwaukee Bucks did a promotion on Sunday where they offered a free autographed basketball to any fan who could name more types of cheeses in 30 seconds than their guard, Sterling Brown. His part was recorded earlier.
Well, one woman with a toddler on her arm and a foam cheese wedge on her head was up to the task. She rattled off 27 different types of cheeses, which beat Sterling's total of 17.
27 different types of cheese in 30 seconds, that's light work in Wisconsin ------ pic.twitter.com/t52kyniUhf— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 4, 2018