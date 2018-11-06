Watch: Naming 27 Cheeses In 30 Seconds

Check out a woman who can name 27 DIFFERENT CHEESES in only 30 seconds.

The Milwaukee Bucks did a promotion on Sunday where they offered a free autographed basketball to any fan who could name more types of cheeses in 30 seconds than their guard, Sterling Brown.  His part was recorded earlier.

Well, one woman with a toddler on her arm and a foam cheese wedge on her head was up to the task.  She rattled off 27 different types of cheeses, which beat Sterling's total of 17.

