Watch: Mustard Pizza

MUSTARD PIZZA is now a thing that exists!

September 6, 2018
There's a pizzeria in New York City called Lions & Tigers & Squares, and they offer pizza that uses spicy MUSTARD instead of sauce.  Then they use corned beef, cheese, and sauerkraut as the toppings, so it's like a Reuben sandwich. 

And as usual with crazy pizza toppings, people on social media seem more grossed out than intrigued. 

