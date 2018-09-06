Watch: Mustard Pizza
MUSTARD PIZZA is now a thing that exists!
September 6, 2018
There's a pizzeria in New York City called Lions & Tigers & Squares, and they offer pizza that uses spicy MUSTARD instead of sauce. Then they use corned beef, cheese, and sauerkraut as the toppings, so it's like a Reuben sandwich.
And as usual with crazy pizza toppings, people on social media seem more grossed out than intrigued.
This pizza has mustard for sauce -- pic.twitter.com/OXjfkBdXzo— FOOD INSIDER (@InsiderFood) September 5, 2018