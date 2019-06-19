Watch: Mr. Peanut's "Crunch Force 1" Shoes

There's a new line of basketball shoes coming out from MR. PEANUT. The shoes are called "Crunch Force 1" and they're blue, yellow, and black with Mr. Peanut's face on the tongue and the word "Planters" on the heel.

Snack lovers and sneakerheads, feast your eyes on my newest creation: the Crunch Force 1. This limited edition design is available until 6/21, 6PM EST.