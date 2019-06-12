Watch: Mountain Dew's Sweet Lightning
There's a NEW flavor of Mountain Dew that's only available at KFC.
June 12, 2019
Categories:
KFC has a new exclusive flavor of Mountain Dew called Sweet Lightning.
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
13 Jun
#NextLevelThursdays at Ballpark Village! Ballpark Village
14 Jun
A Conversation with John Cusack and a screening of Say Anything Touhill Performing Arts Center
15 Jun
The Dove Affair Concert Series Feat. The Alexander Ruwe Duo West County Center
15 Jun
Kidz Bop Live Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
20 Jun
#NextLevelThursdays at Ballpark Village! Ballpark Village