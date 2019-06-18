Skip to main content
Listen
Music
news
sports
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
On Air
Courtney & Company
Jill Devine
Paul Cook
Schedule
Music
Listen Live
On Demand
Latest
Blogs
Podcasts
Videos
Photos
1Thing
Events
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
Courtney & Company
JOIN THE CLUB
Search our Website
JOIN THE CLUB
Breaking News
Watch: Most Blueberries In Mouth World Record
Check out the WORLD RECORD for the most blueberries shoved in one's mouth.
June 18, 2019
Tim Convy
(Getty Images)
Categories:
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos
A guy broke a Guinness World Record by shoving 146 blueberries into his mouth.
Video of Most Blueberries Stuffed in the mouth - 124 - Guinness World Record
Tags:
Y98
Courtney & Company
Video
watch
most
blueberries
mouth
World
record
Daily Schedule
Courtney & Company
5:30 am
to
10:00 am
Jill Devine
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Paul Cook
2:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Jill Devine
7:00 pm
to
12:00 am
Upcoming Events
20
Jun
#NextLevelThursdays at Ballpark Village!
Ballpark Village
22
Jun
Train & Goo Goo Dolls at The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
27
Jun
#NextLevelThursdays at Ballpark Village!
Ballpark Village
30
Jun
Shawn Mendes at The Enterprise Center
The Enterprise Center
04
Jul
#NextLevelThursdays at Ballpark Village!
Ballpark Village
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
Courtney & Company Full Show for 6-17
Courtney & Company
Entertainment Schmig for 6-17
Courtney & Company
Pietrangelo, My Kid And The Cup
Courtney & Company
Food Stuffs for 6-17
Courtney & Company
Courtney & Company Full Show for 6-14
Courtney & Company
Comedian Brendan Eyre joins Courtney & Company
Courtney & Company
View More Episodes