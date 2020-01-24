Watch: More Super Bowl Food Commercials' Teasers

Here are MORE teasers for several Super Bowl commercials about FOOD.

January 24, 2020
Tim Convy
TV

Here are a TON of TEASERS to hype the FOOD commercials during Super Bowl...

- There's also an ad for Sabra Hummus, starring former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" enemies Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo. 

- Molly Ringwald is starring in a campaign for Avocados From Mexico.

- Little Caesars is doing a commercial with Rainn Wilson from "The Office".

- MC Hammer is doing a Cheetos ad.

- There will be a Pop Tarts ad with Jonathan Van Ness from "Queer Eye". 

- Mountain Dew is parodying "The Shining". 

- Pringles has tapped Rick and Morty! 

- Budweiser looks like they might be going back to the "Whassup!" guys!

- Snickers is working to "Fix the World."

- And Bill Nye the Science Guy is doing an ad for SodaStream.

