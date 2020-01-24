Watch: More Super Bowl Food Commercials' Teasers

Here are a TON of TEASERS to hype the FOOD commercials during Super Bowl...

- There's also an ad for Sabra Hummus, starring former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" enemies Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo.

- Molly Ringwald is starring in a campaign for Avocados From Mexico.

- Little Caesars is doing a commercial with Rainn Wilson from "The Office".

- MC Hammer is doing a Cheetos ad.

- There will be a Pop Tarts ad with Jonathan Van Ness from "Queer Eye".

- Mountain Dew is parodying "The Shining".

- Pringles has tapped Rick and Morty!

- Budweiser looks like they might be going back to the "Whassup!" guys!

- Snickers is working to "Fix the World."

- And Bill Nye the Science Guy is doing an ad for SodaStream.

Video of Sabra Hummus | Hummus Wives | #SuperBowlLIV

Video of Neck Pillow Teaser | Avocados From Mexico 2020 Commercial | :15

Video of Mutiny | Little Caesars Big Game Teaser

Video of Cheetos® | MC Hammer &quot;Where It All Began&quot; SUPER BOWL LIV TEASER

Video of Jonathan Van Ness Freak Out Teaser for Pop-Tarts Big Game Commercial

Video of New MTN DEW Zero Sugar. As good as the original, maybe even better?

Video of Rick and Morty x Pringles - Teaser [AD]

Video of Whassup Again

Video of #SnickersFixTheWorld - “Speakerphone”