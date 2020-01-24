Watch: More Super Bowl Food Commercials' Teasers
Here are MORE teasers for several Super Bowl commercials about FOOD.
Here are a TON of TEASERS to hype the FOOD commercials during Super Bowl...
- There's also an ad for Sabra Hummus, starring former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" enemies Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo.
- Molly Ringwald is starring in a campaign for Avocados From Mexico.
- Little Caesars is doing a commercial with Rainn Wilson from "The Office".
- MC Hammer is doing a Cheetos ad.
- There will be a Pop Tarts ad with Jonathan Van Ness from "Queer Eye".
- Mountain Dew is parodying "The Shining".
- Pringles has tapped Rick and Morty!
- Budweiser looks like they might be going back to the "Whassup!" guys!
- Snickers is working to "Fix the World."
- And Bill Nye the Science Guy is doing an ad for SodaStream.