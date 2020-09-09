Watch: McDonald's Travis Scott Meal Commercial

McDonald’s released a commercial today promoting Travis Scott’s new meal. The 30-second animated clip launched to promote the $6 meal, which consists of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese with bacon and lettuce, medium Fries with barbecue sauce and Sprite with ice.

Aside from the meal, McDonald’s confirmed on Sept. 3 that Scott also designed custom apparel for the fast food chain’s crew. Also, McDonald’s revealed on its website that there is a Cactus Jack x McDonald’s merch collection, which links to the rapper’s online store.