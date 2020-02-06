Watch: McDonald's Shamrock Shake Turns 50

McDonald's Shamrock Shake is getting an Oreo spinoff for its 50th anniversary this year.

This year is the 50TH ANNIVERSARY of the Shamrock Shake.  And it returns to stores on the 19th of this month which is less than two weeks from now.

And there's a bonus this year.  McDonald's is also going to be selling an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry this year, made with mint ice cream and Oreo cookies. 

#ShamrockShakeSZN is coming back for its 50th anniversary. Celebrate with the iconic shake or the brand new OREO® Shamrock McFlurry®, available 2/19! ------

