Watch: McDonald's Shamrock Shake Returns

Shamrock Shake season has arrived at McDonald's.

February 15, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Wissuta Suwannachat/Dreamstime.com)

It's just one day after Valentine's Day, which means time to move on to St. Patrick's Day.

And that means McDonald's just officially brought back the Shamrock Shake for the season.  They'll be available through March 24th.

