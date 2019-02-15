Watch: McDonald's Shamrock Shake Returns
Shamrock Shake season has arrived at McDonald's.
February 15, 2019
It's just one day after Valentine's Day, which means time to move on to St. Patrick's Day.
And that means McDonald's just officially brought back the Shamrock Shake for the season. They'll be available through March 24th.
The minty moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here: the Shamrock Shake is back! Find one near you on our App. #ShamrockShakeSZN --☘Only at part. McDonald’s for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/le6EeAKkuv— McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 13, 2019