Watch: McDonald's McGold Card Contest
McDonald's is giving out ONE "McGold" card for free food for LIFE!
August 9, 2018
McDonald's is holding a new contest right now where someone will win a "McGold" card that gets them free food for LIFE. If you win, you get two free meals a week for the next 50 years. And they say the value of that is $36,400, or $7 per meal.
You can enter the contest once a day by ordering food with their mobile app, starting tomorrow and going for the next two weeks. And they're only going to pick ONE winner.
Legend becomes reality when one person wins FREE McDonald’s for life! Order w/ Mobile Order & Pay on our App 8/10-8/24 for a chance to win. More info - https://t.co/a24BCT2jpA. No purchase necessary, see rules to enter via email. pic.twitter.com/8DWpCIsA5Y— McDonald's (@McDonalds) August 8, 2018