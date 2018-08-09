Watch: McDonald's McGold Card Contest

McDonald's is holding a new contest right now where someone will win a "McGold" card that gets them free food for LIFE. If you win, you get two free meals a week for the next 50 years. And they say the value of that is $36,400, or $7 per meal.

You can enter the contest once a day by ordering food with their mobile app, starting tomorrow and going for the next two weeks. And they're only going to pick ONE winner.