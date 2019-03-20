Watch: McDelivery Couch Giveaway

Want to win a special couch designed by La-Z-Boy and McDonald's?

March 20, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Ayman Alakhras/Dreamstime.com)

McDonald's partnered with La-Z-Boy, and they're giving away a couch with a built-in McFlurry cooler. 

