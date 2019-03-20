Watch: McDelivery Couch Giveaway
Want to win a special couch designed by La-Z-Boy and McDonald's?
March 20, 2019
McDonald's partnered with La-Z-Boy, and they're giving away a couch with a built-in McFlurry cooler.
We made a custom McDelivery Couch that could be yours! It’s got it all, like a McFlurry Chiller & iClean sauce-proof fabric. Tweet the McDonald’s food you’d want delivered using #McDeliverySweepstakes, @McDonalds, @UberEats to enter to win! Rules at: https://t.co/xPOU0zoNoA pic.twitter.com/JrB59tdeya— La-Z-Boy (@lazboy) March 19, 2019