There's a video going viral now of a guy giving an impassioned speech to the city council in Lincoln, Nebraska calling on them to lead the charge in renaming boneless chicken wings. His argument is that boneless wings are actually made from chicken breasts, so they should be called, quote, "Buffalo-style chicken tenders, wet tenders, saucy nugs, or trash."

Video of Man promotes renaming "boneless chicken wings" at Lincoln City council meeting (August 31, 2020)