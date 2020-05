LongHorn Steakhouse is offering a free "hotline" for grilling advice this weekend where you just have to contact them on social media with questions.

We have the know-how to get you prepped this Memorial Day. Get expert grilling advice from our Grill Masters all weekend long. #LHGrillUS pic.twitter.com/I1bPLRIzJw — LongHorn Steakhouse (@LongHornSteaks) May 20, 2020