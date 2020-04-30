Watch: Liquid Death's "Belch For Bars" Campaign

A sparkling water brand called Liquid Death is running a promotion called "Belch for Bars," and donating $20 PER BURP to the U.S. Bartenders' Guild. You just have to post a video of yourself burping with the hashtag, "#BelchForBars."

They'll donate up to $250,000.

*ENABLE SOUND* Liquid Death Sparkling is officially in stock. And if you post your own belch video, for every post, we’ll donate $20 (up to $250K total) to the USBG Foundation to support out-of-work bartenders and service industry staff during the covid shutdowns. Just pound some sparkling, film your funniest belch, and be sure to tag @liquiddeath and #BelchForBars // Top 5 belches all earn 20 free cases of Liquid Death and the #1 funniest belch will also be paid $500 cash to repost your belch on our page.-- We now declare belching the official sport of the social distancing era since most other fun sports are gone. Game on. #belchforbars #liquiddeath #murderyourthirst #killcorona