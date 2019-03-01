Watch: Lay's "Turns Up Flavor" With Bebe Rexha

Lay's, with the help of singer Bebe Rexha, just announced they're releasing three new potato chip flavors that they say are inspired by TYPES OF MUSIC. The flavors are...

1. Wavy Electric Lime and Sea Salt chips, inspired by pop music.

2. Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Remix, inspired by hip-hop.

3. And Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese, inspired by classic rock.

All three of the new chips are now on sale, and they'll be available for a limited time.