Watch: Kristin Chenoweth's Tips For The Perfect Slurpee
Krisitn Chenoweth really enjoyed 7-Eleven Day yesterday...
July 12, 2019
Yesterday was 7-Eleven Day, and Kristin Chenoweth shared some tips for the perfect Slurpee.
It’s my FAVORITE day of the year: @7eleven Day. To celebrate, here’s a #CookingWithKristin video on how to make the perfect @slurpee. Watch carefully, folks. --#7ElevenDay #AbsolutelyNot #FreeSlurpeeDay #LifeHacks pic.twitter.com/3pBJhtW1KG— Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) July 11, 2019