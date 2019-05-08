Watch: Kraft's "Mother's Day Away"

Kraft will reimburse you if you hire a babysitter on Mother's Day!

May 8, 2019
Tim Convy

Kraft will reimburse your babysitting costs on Mother's Day, so you can get some time to relax.  They'll pay back up to $100, but they're only giving out $50,000 total, so get your receipt in quick on Sunday.

The best #MothersDay gift? The gift of nothing. No diapers, no meltdowns… Spend the day however you want, Mom. All the juicy details at KraftMothersDayAway.com, link in bio. #KraftMothersDayAway

A post shared by Kraft (@kraft_brand) on

 

