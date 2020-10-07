Watch: Kraft Mac & Cheese's 'Send Noods' Campaign
Kraft Mac and Cheese has a new campaign asking you to "SEND NOODS"??!!
October 7, 2020
Kraft just launched a new Twitter contest called "Send Noods." That's spelled N-O-O-D-S, like noodles, and it plays off the much more common request to "send nudes" as in nude pictures.
If you tweet the #SendNoods hashtag at Kraft, you can win the chance to send a free box of mac and cheese to a friend or family member.
Sending hot and steamy noods lets people know you care. Tweet us using #SendNoods and #Giveaway for the chance to send noods.— Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) October 6, 2020
No purchase necessary. 18+ 10/6 - 10/11 while supplies last. Rules @ https://t.co/v3FCaSGdaK pic.twitter.com/YH1Z6awdeW