Watch: Kraft Mac & Cheese's 'Send Noods' Campaign

Kraft Mac and Cheese has a new campaign asking you to "SEND NOODS"??!!

October 7, 2020
Tim Convy
Kraft Mac & Cheese

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

