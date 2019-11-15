Watch: Kid Stands In Cold For Chick-fil-A

A kid is waiting in the FREEZING COLD because Chick-fil-A "tastes great"??!!

November 15, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A video has gone viral of an 11-year-old kid standing in front of a Chick-fil-A in Cheektowaga, New York, which is near Buffalo.  The store is new, and as one of the first 100 customers, the kid won a year's worth of free food.

Someone interviewed him about it, and his answer is so matter of fact, that it's funny.  Basically, he likes fried chicken and that's why he's standing "here in the freezing cold."

