Watch: Kid Stands In Cold For Chick-fil-A
A kid is waiting in the FREEZING COLD because Chick-fil-A "tastes great"??!!
November 15, 2019
A video has gone viral of an 11-year-old kid standing in front of a Chick-fil-A in Cheektowaga, New York, which is near Buffalo. The store is new, and as one of the first 100 customers, the kid won a year's worth of free food.
Someone interviewed him about it, and his answer is so matter of fact, that it's funny. Basically, he likes fried chicken and that's why he's standing "here in the freezing cold."
11-year-old Sam just won free Chick-fil-A for a year.— Leanne Stuck (@LeanneStuck) November 14, 2019
I think we can all relate...
