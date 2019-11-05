Watch: Kid Really Wants To Be Chocolate Chips For Halloween
This kid REALLY wants to be chocolate chips for Halloween.
This is a fun video from last week that's still making the rounds. It's a cute kid named Leo who keeps getting asked what he wants to be for Halloween and every single time he says chocolate chips.
And then at the end, you see that his wish came true. It's photos of him wearing a box of Nestle Toll House chocolate chips. And his dog is wearing a chocolate chip cookie costume.
Please enjoy my nephew being asked what he wanted to be for Halloween all month long pic.twitter.com/4tsRIn7bLv— "Heeeere's Johnny" Berchtold ---- (@JohnnyBerchtold) October 31, 2019