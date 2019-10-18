Watch: KFC's "Seasoned Tickets"

KFC announced a new subscription service yesterday called "Seasoned Tickets," where you could pay $75 and have 48 wings delivered to your home every week for the rest of the NFL season. But they only had 500 of them, and they immediately sold out.

The best things in life involve having 48 Kentucky Fried Wings delivered to your door, not leaving the house, watching football all day, and doing that for 10 weeks straight. Go to https://t.co/vGoB3xT5wo to live your best life. Subject to T&CS at https://t.co/q0IoJshAPN. — KFC (@kfc) October 17, 2019