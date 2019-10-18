Watch: KFC's "Seasoned Tickets"

Hopefully you got your "Seasoned Tickets" from KFC yesterday.

October 18, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

KFC announced a new subscription service yesterday called "Seasoned Tickets," where you could pay $75 and have 48 wings delivered to your home every week for the rest of the NFL season.  But they only had 500 of them, and they immediately sold out.

 

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Seasoned Tickets
Courtney & Company
KFC