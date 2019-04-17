Watch: KFC's Popcorn-Fried Chicken
Check out KFC's NEW popcorn-fried chicken.
April 17, 2019
KFC in Hong Kong is serving new popcorn-fried chicken. It's not popcorn chicken, literally chicken with pieces of popcorn as the breading.
【爆谷滋味「脆」夠趣】 要爆喇要爆喇！講緊嘅係KFC嘅限時POP「趣」滋味呀。特別「爆」製嘅炸雞配上香濃焦糖醬，多甜少甜由你決定。一啖食盡POP脆同嫩滑，快啲叫埋班friend一齊去感受下爆谷脆雞嘅威力啦！