Watch: KFC's "Pointless Inventions"

KFC has come up with a bunch of pointless inventions . . . like a walking cane that's also a TV remote . . . and a hot tub shaped like a bucket of KFC chicken. And they're asking their CUSTOMERS to fund the inventions on Indiegogo.

The future of fried chicken brand product development is here. Actually, it’s not here—it’s on Indiegogo. Go there now to support these campaigns so we can make these things for real, in the real world, really. pic.twitter.com/NJosKucaiB — KFC (@kfc) March 5, 2019