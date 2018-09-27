Watch: Kevin Hart Shows How To Legally Sack The Quarterback
Kevin Hart demonstrates how to legally sack a quarterback with the NEW NFL rules.
Plenty of people have been making memes and parody videos mocking the NFL's new guidelines on roughing the passer penalties. Including Kevin Hart.
He went on ESPN yesterday and did a few demonstrations of how to PROPERLY sack a quarterback. One of them involved politely tapping the quarterback on the shoulder, and telling him to go down.
How to sack a QB with @KevinHart4real: pic.twitter.com/JdEV7jNLCS— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 26, 2018