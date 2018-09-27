Watch: Kevin Hart Shows How To Legally Sack The Quarterback

Kevin Hart demonstrates how to legally sack a quarterback with the NEW NFL rules.

September 27, 2018
Tim Convy

(Photo by Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Plenty of people have been making memes and parody videos mocking the NFL's new guidelines on roughing the passer penalties.  Including Kevin Hart.

He went on ESPN yesterday and did a few demonstrations of how to PROPERLY sack a quarterback.  One of them involved politely tapping the quarterback on the shoulder, and telling him to go down. 

 

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Kevin Hart
sack
legally
quarterback
Video
watch
how
To