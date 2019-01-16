Watch: Kate Middleton Makes Pizza With School Kids

Watch Kate Middleton make pizza with some school kids.

January 16, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kate Middleton was helping school kids make pizza in London the other day, and we find out that Kate rally doesn't know if the Queen actually likes pizza.

Watch: “Does the Queen like Pizza?” “That’s a good question, I don’t know.. maybe next time I see her, shall I ask her?” Little girl asks the question of the day! (-- courtesy Rebecca English) #duchessofcambridge #royal #princesskate #khwgarden @people

A post shared by Simon Perry (@sperrypeoplemag) on

