Watch: Jimmy John's Wants To Buy You A House Contest

Jimmy John's is holding a contest to give someone $250,000 toward buying a house that's within one of their delivery zones.

We want to buy you a house so we can deliver you a sandwich. FOR REAL. Tell us why you want a home in a Jimmy John's Delivery Zone at JimmyJohns.com . . . NO PURCH NEC. Ends 10/4/19. 18+ yrs of age. US only; must reside outside JJ Delivery Zone. Prize: Up to $250k towards a house. Rules: https://dreamhomeinthezone.com/rules.pdf