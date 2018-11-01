Watch: Jennifer Garner Cooks As A Witch On Halloween

Here's Jennifer Garner making her "witch's brew" on Halloween.

Happy Halloween! -- . Tomatillo Salsa 1 almost full gallon size bag of tomatillos (from my garden--). 3 cloves of garlic, trimmed but not peeled 2 whole jalapeños (or more if you want more spice) 2 or 3 limes Salt Olive oil 1 or 2 ripe avocados . 1. Preheat oven to 325F and line a baking sheet with tin foil. 2. Remove husks from tomatillos. Rinse and dry. Place on baking sheet. 3. Drizzle and coat with olive oil. 4. Add whole jalapeños and garlic to baking sheet. 5. Bake for about 30 minutes. You want the tomatillos softened, but not bursting. Jalapeños and garlic should be soft, as well. 6. Pull stems off jalapeños. Squeeze garlic from its shell. 7. Transfer everything to blender. Squeeze in lime juice and add a little salt. 8. Blend until smooth (leave the lid off a bit and cover with a towel to let the steam escape). 9. Transfer to bowl and let cool. 10. Refrigerate. 11. Add more salt to taste. Add diced avocado. 12. Cast a spell. Yum.