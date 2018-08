Jack in the Box is taking heat for an ad for their new teriyaki bowls where their mascot keeps telling people to, "check out his bowls." And the ad itself even addresses how it might be offensive. Halfway through, it cuts to a conference room. And an actor playing a CEO-type says their corporate lawyers aren't happy about it.

Video of Jack in the Box - Jack’s Teriyaki Bowls - “Jack’s Bowls”