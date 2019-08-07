Watch: Irish People Try St. Louis' Famous Red Hot Riplets

(Y98) - Enjoy as several Irish people try some classic Old Vienna snacks like Red Hot Riplets and Hot Corn. Oh, and they also try to say "Missour-a."

The BBQ Chips they LOVED!!

The Red Hot Riplets were "up my nose" spicy, but still got good reviews from the Irish lads and lasses.

Video of Irish People Try St.Louis American Snacks

Old Vienna Brand snacks was started in 1936 by Louis Kaufman in St. Louis. Now it's become a St. Louis staple.

© 2019 Y98 (Entercom). All rights reserved