Watch: In-N-Out Burger Fan Gets Special Halloween Costume That Fits Over His Wheelchair

Every year, Maddox Remillet's parents create a specialized costume for him that fits over his wheelchair, so he can have fun like all the other kids. This year, they chose to go with Maddox's favorite fast food place... In-N-Out Burger!

My story of the week! 6yo Maddox is a #specialneeds child from the Inland Empire. He and his dad created a custom @innoutburger #Halloween costume that fits over his wheelchair. Today he was greeting customers at the highland restaurant. #NBCLA #FeelGoodFriday #Amazingfamily pic.twitter.com/TbCtBwKp0P — AlexVnews (@alexvnews) October 23, 2020