Watch: In-N-Out Burger Fan Gets Special Halloween Costume That Fits Over His Wheelchair

Check out the unique costume for one In-N-Out Burger fan.

October 26, 2020
In-N-Out

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Every year, Maddox Remillet's parents create a specialized costume for him that fits over his wheelchair, so he can have fun like all the other kids.  This year, they chose to go with Maddox's favorite fast food place...  In-N-Out Burger!

 

