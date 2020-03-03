Watch: IHOP's New Cereal Pancakes
IHOP's new cereal pancakes look delicious!
March 3, 2020
IHOP debuted a new special menu yesterday that's all cereal-inspired pancakes and milkshakes.
They came up with pancakes and milkshakes that use Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Crunch Berries, and Lucky Charms . . . along with things like cream cheese icing, colorful whipped cream, and something called "blue vanilla sparkle sauce."
All of the pancakes and shakes are available now, but only last through April 12th.
Hi! I’m IHOP’s new CEO. That stands for Child Executive Officer. Crazy right?! My first big idea? Cereal Pancakes! Next? Kids Eat Free everyday from 4pm to 10pm! Third one? Writing this post. Done, done and done.