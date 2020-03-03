Watch: IHOP's New Cereal Pancakes

IHOP debuted a new special menu yesterday that's all cereal-inspired pancakes and milkshakes.

They came up with pancakes and milkshakes that use Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Crunch Berries, and Lucky Charms . . . along with things like cream cheese icing, colorful whipped cream, and something called "blue vanilla sparkle sauce."

All of the pancakes and shakes are available now, but only last through April 12th.