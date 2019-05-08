Watch: Igloo Re-Launches Its '90s Picnic Cooler

Igloo is re-launching its classic '90s picnic cooler that's teal, yellow, and neon pink.

The Igloo Throwback Collection is HERE‼️ Flashback to 1992 when the colors were bold, hair was big, and the party never ended ---- We’re re-releasing our original 24 qt. Picnic Cooler, with matching Playmate® Mini and ½ gallon water jug in the raddest colors on the beach -- Made in the same factory in #Texas as the originals in 1992! Available now @urbanoutfitters and our website, link in bio. Booyah -- #IglooThrowback #IglooAnywhere #FBF #flashbackfriday