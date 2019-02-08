Watch: If a Baguette Could Walk, How Would It Move?
February 8, 2019
An animator in England tweeted this question yesterday: If a baguette could walk, how would it move?
And he animated four options: Sliding like a worm . . . galloping by using its ends as feet . . . flipping end over end . . . or inching like a caterpillar.
He put up a poll, and it has already received more than 250,000 votes. The leading vote getter so far is . . . flipping end over end.
If baguettes could move, how would they move? Give your reasoning pls pic.twitter.com/dZ3Oq7E9Ph— Dave (@sheepfilms) February 7, 2019