Watch: If a Baguette Could Walk, How Would It Move?

An animator in England tweeted this question yesterday: If a baguette could walk, how would it move?

And he animated four options: Sliding like a worm . . . galloping by using its ends as feet . . . flipping end over end . . . or inching like a caterpillar.

He put up a poll, and it has already received more than 250,000 votes. The leading vote getter so far is . . . flipping end over end.