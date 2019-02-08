Watch: If a Baguette Could Walk, How Would It Move?

February 8, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Alessio Orrù/Dreamstime.com)

An animator in England tweeted this question yesterday:  If a baguette could walk, how would it move? 

And he animated four options:  Sliding like a worm . . . galloping by using its ends as feet . . . flipping end over end . . . or inching like a caterpillar.

He put up a poll, and it has already received more than 250,000 votes.  The leading vote getter so far is . . . flipping end over end. 

