Watch: How To Make Shake Shack's Cheese Sauce

Shake Shack posted a video tutorial on its Twitter and Facebook platforms that shows a step-by-step tutorial of making their iconic cheese sauce. To recreate it entirely, you'll need American cheese, cheddar cheese, canola oil, white wine vinegar, jalapeño, onion, salt, peppercorns, heavy cream, and white wine.

Our new cooking-along series, Shake Shack at Your Shack, is here! In our first episode, our Culinary Director is teaching you how to make our classic cheese sauce at home. Trust us... you’ll want to drizzle this fan favorite on everything! #ShakeShack #AtYourShack pic.twitter.com/yNqmRdXMOI — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) May 11, 2020