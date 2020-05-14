Watch: How To Make Shake Shack's Cheese Sauce

Here's how YOU can make Shake Shack's iconic CHEESE SAUCE.

Shake Shack posted a video tutorial on its Twitter and Facebook platforms that shows a step-by-step tutorial of making their iconic cheese sauce. To recreate it entirely, you'll need American cheese, cheddar cheese, canola oil, white wine vinegar, jalapeño, onion, salt, peppercorns, heavy cream, and white wine.

