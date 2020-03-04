Watch: Hot Dog Waffles Recipe

Are you ready for HOT DOG WAFFLES??!!

March 4, 2020
hot dog waffles

There's a video going viral right now of a recipe for HOT DOG WAFFLES.  Here are the steps...

1.  Carve hot dogs into, basically, strings of hot dog meat using a PAPER CLIP.  Yes, a regular paper clip.  They jam the rounded end of the paper clip into one end of a hot dog, and pull it along to the other end to create meat strips.

2.  Beat a few eggs, add salt and pepper, then dump the hot dog strips into the egg mix.

3.  Use tongs to put your hot dog-egg combo in a WAFFLE MAKER.

4.  Cook them until you have hot dog waffles, then stack them on a plate.

5.  Dump cheddar cheese into a pot, add Heineken beer, then melt it to make beer cheese.

6.  Pour the melted cheese ALL OVER the hot dog waffles.

7.  Eat.

 

