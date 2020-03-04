Watch: Hot Dog Waffles Recipe

There's a video going viral right now of a recipe for HOT DOG WAFFLES. Here are the steps...

1. Carve hot dogs into, basically, strings of hot dog meat using a PAPER CLIP. Yes, a regular paper clip. They jam the rounded end of the paper clip into one end of a hot dog, and pull it along to the other end to create meat strips.

2. Beat a few eggs, add salt and pepper, then dump the hot dog strips into the egg mix.

3. Use tongs to put your hot dog-egg combo in a WAFFLE MAKER.

4. Cook them until you have hot dog waffles, then stack them on a plate.

5. Dump cheddar cheese into a pot, add Heineken beer, then melt it to make beer cheese.

6. Pour the melted cheese ALL OVER the hot dog waffles.

7. Eat.