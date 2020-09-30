Watch: Woman With 'HMBRGLR' License Plate Goes Through McDonald's Drive-Thru

The 'HMBRGLR' has been spotted at a North Dakota McDonald's...

September 30, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
Hamburglar

(Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Last week, Jodi Butz of Bismarck, North Dakota was going through the McDonald's drive thru.  And she's a McDonald's SUPERFAN with a license plate that reads "HMBRGLR."

The person behind her took a picture of her Hamburglar license plate in the McDonald's drive-thru and posted it on social media, and now even a video is going viral. 

Click Here to watch the video.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Hamburglar
HMBRGLR
license
plate
goes
through
Mcdonald's
Drive
thru
Wake Up
Jen
Tim