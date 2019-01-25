Watch: Heinz's Ketchup Caviar

Heinz just came out with KETCHUP CAVIAR, just in time for Valentine's Day. Basically, they took ketchup and turned it into tiny balls, like caviar. And you can win a tin of it by replying to their tweet announcing it.

America’s favorite ketchup presents America’s favorite caviar. Reply with #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps for the chance to get your hands on one of 150 jars this Valen-HEINZ day. No purchase necessary. Rules linked in bio. pic.twitter.com/aa8NNebVk1 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) January 24, 2019