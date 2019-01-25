Watch: Heinz's Ketchup Caviar

Heinz just made ketchup caviar for Valentine's Day??!!

January 25, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Jamakosy/Dreamstime.com)

Heinz just came out with KETCHUP CAVIAR, just in time for Valentine's Day.  Basically, they took ketchup and turned it into tiny balls, like caviar.  And you can win a tin of it by replying to their tweet announcing it.

