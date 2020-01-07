Watch: Hard-Boiled Egg Hack

A guy posted a "hard-boiled egg hack" where he puts the egg in a glass, fills it with water and then covers the top with his hand. Then he shakes the glass so the egg bounces against the sides and bottom. When he's done, the shell slides off.

Well, the video is getting tons of hits, but not because of the hack. It's because he left the water running the whole time. It's only a nine-second clip but the comment section is filled with people calling him out for wasting water.