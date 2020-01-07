Watch: Hard-Boiled Egg Hack

Why is this "Hard-Boiled Egg Hack" making everyone MAD?

January 7, 2020
Tim Convy
eggs

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

A guy posted a "hard-boiled egg hack" where he puts the egg in a glass, fills it with water and then covers the top with his hand.  Then he shakes the glass so the egg bounces against the sides and bottom.  When he's done, the shell slides off.

Well, the video is getting tons of hits, but not because of the hack.  It's because he left the water running the whole time.  It's only a nine-second clip but the comment section is filled with people calling him out for wasting water.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
hard-boiled
Egg
hack
Y98 Morning Show