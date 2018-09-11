Watch: Groundkeepers Use Flamethrowers To Dry Out Field
Since it's been raining so much in Philiadelphia, the groundkeepers are using FLAMETHROERS to dry up the field??!!
September 11, 2018
It's been raining a lot in Pennsylvania lately, but groundskeepers for the Philadelphia Phillies have just the thing to dry the infield dirt: Flamethrowers.
Phillies groundskeepers are using two flamethrowers to try to get the infield dirt ready in an effort to make the field playable for tonight’s game vs. the Nationals pic.twitter.com/ywwfE6NqDp— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) September 10, 2018