Watch: Groundkeepers Use Flamethrowers To Dry Out Field

It's been raining a lot in Pennsylvania lately, but groundskeepers for the Philadelphia Phillies have just the thing to dry the infield dirt: Flamethrowers.

Phillies groundskeepers are using two flamethrowers to try to get the infield dirt ready in an effort to make the field playable for tonight’s game vs. the Nationals pic.twitter.com/ywwfE6NqDp — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) September 10, 2018