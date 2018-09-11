Watch: Groundkeepers Use Flamethrowers To Dry Out Field

Since it's been raining so much in Philiadelphia, the groundkeepers are using FLAMETHROERS to dry up the field??!!

September 11, 2018
Tim Convy

(Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

It's been raining a lot in Pennsylvania lately, but groundskeepers for the Philadelphia Phillies have just the thing to dry the infield dirt:  Flamethrowers. 

Tags: 
Y98
groundskeepers
use
flamethrowers
dry
field
Courtney & Company
watch
Video